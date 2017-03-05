Man shot and killed in Kinloch

File photo. (Photo: KSDK-TV)

A man was shot and killed Friday night in Kincloch, Missouri.

A spokesman for the St. Louis County Police Department said the man — 45-year-old Howard Griffin Jr. — was found by Kincloch officers at around 9 p.m. The officers said he was found with multiple gunshot wounds on the 8300 block of Oakridge Avenue.

The St. Louis County Police Department was called in to assist at around 10:30. Their Crimes Against Persons division is carrying out the investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call St. Louis County police.

