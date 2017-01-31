Man shot in face while driving on I-70

Police lights by night (Photo: Alex Schmidt, Getty Images/iStockphoto)

ST. LOUIS - Police are investigating after a man was shot in the face and critically injured while driving on Interstate 70 in north St. Louis Tuesday night.

Police said the shooting happened just before 8 p.m. They said he was driving west on I-70 near Adelaide Avenue in north St. Louis.

Police said the victim was a man in his late 20s. He was taken to the hospital where he was listed in critical/stable condition.

This story will be updated when more information becomes available.

