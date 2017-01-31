Man shot in face while driving on I-70

ST. LOUIS - Police are investigating after a man was shot in the face and critically injured while driving on Interstate 70 in north St. Louis Tuesday night.
Police said the shooting happened just before 8 p.m. They said he was driving west on I-70 near Adelaide Avenue in north St. Louis.
Police said the victim was a man in his late 20s. He was taken to the hospital where he was listed in critical/stable condition.
This story will be updated when more information becomes available.
(© 2017 KSDK)
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs