ST. LOUIS - A man in his 20s was transported to a hospital after being shot in the leg near arch grounds early Monday morning.

Police were called to the 200 block of Leonor K. Sullivan Boulevard around 1:25 a.m. where the man was found suffering from a gunshot wound to his upper right leg.

He’s listed in stable condition. No other information has been provided.

