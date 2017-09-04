Man shot in parking lot of Laugh Lounge

File photo (Photo: Thinkstock, Custom)

ST. LOUIS COUNTY - St. Louis County police are investigating after a man was shot early Monday morning in the parking lot of a comedy club.

Police responded to the parking lot of the Laugh Lounge on the 11200 block of West Florissant Avenue around 2 a.m. where a 45-year-old man was found suffering from a gunshot wound. He was transported to a nearby hospital where he is expected to survive.

Gunfire also struck the Laugh Lounge, no one else was injured.

