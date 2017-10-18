Man shot, killed by clerk for alleged candy theft

Crime scene (Photo: AP)

ST. LOUIS - A gas station clerk was charged with murder for the shooting death of a customer who he believed was stealing a bag of candy.

Last month, Christopher Simmons entered a gas station on the 2800 block of North Florissant and proceeded to get into an argument with 39-year-old Taleb Rehbi Ali Jawher, the gas station clerk.

Jawher pointed a semi-automatic handgun towards Simmons as he left the store, allegedly concerned Simmons was intending to steal a bag of candy worth $1.10. He followed Simmons out of the store and proceeded to shoot the man in the back of the head as he was walking towards his car.

Simmons did not steal or leave the gas station with the candy.

Jawher was charged with first-degree murder and armed criminal action.

