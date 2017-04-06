Man shot, killed on MetroLink train near UMSL South Station

File photo (Photo: Thinkstock, Custom)

ST. LOUIS COUNTY – A man in his 20s is dead after being shot on the MetroLink Wednesday night.

According to police, officers responded to the UMSL South MetroLink Station, located at 7790 Natural Bridge, around 11:15 p.m. Investigators say the victim and another man got into a physical altercation on the back of the train which lead to the shooting.

The victim was pronounced dead on the scene. The suspect fled the scene but was apprehended shortly after. Police say a firearm was recovered.

