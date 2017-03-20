Man shot on Busch Stadium MetroLink platform

ST. LOUIS - Homicide detectives are investigating after a man in his 50s was shot on the MetroLink platform across the street from Busch Stadium around 10:30 Sunday night.

According to police, the incident started on the MetroLink when a group of suspects started harassing a different man and his son and attempted to rob them while riding the train. Police say the man who was shot while standing on the MetroLink platform was an innocent bystander.

Police Chief Sam Dotson says after the shooting, the man and his son got off the train in the Central West End and believe the suspects may have gotten off the train in the Central West End too.

No other information is available at this time.

