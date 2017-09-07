Man shot Thursday afternoon in Fountain Park neighborhood

(Photo: Alex Schmidt, Getty Images/iStockphoto)

ST. LOUIS - Police are investigating after a man was shot in north St. Louis Thursday afternoon.

The shooting occurred in the Fountain Park neighborhood near Aubert avenue and Enright avenue. A man was found with gunshot wounds to the face and stomach. He was transported to a nearby hospital were he’s listed in critical condition.

Homicide detectives arrived to the scene around 12:45 p.m.

No other details have been provided.

