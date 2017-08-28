Man shot to death at Metro Transfer Station

(Photo: Alex Schmidt, Getty Images/iStockphoto)

ST. LOUIS - Police are investigating after a 25-year-old man was shot to death at a Metro Transfer Station Sunday night.

Officers responded to the station on the 9000 block of Riverview around 8:50 p.m. and found James Robinson shot to death.

Further investigation revealed Robinson was in the area when an unknown suspect approached him, fired shots, and fled the scene.

The investigation is ongoing.

