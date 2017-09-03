Man shot to death in Spanish Lake parking lot

Police near the scene of a fatal shooting late Saturday night. (Photo: KSDK, KSDK)

SPANISH LAKE, MO. - Police are investigating after a man was found shot to death in the parking lot of a Spanish Lake apartment complex late Saturday night.

According to a release from the St. Louis County Police Department, officers were called to the 11900 block of San Remo Drive for a shooting. When they arrived at around 11:20, they found a man on the parking lot of an apartment complex suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

The victim's name will be released after police notify his next of kin.

Anyone with information in this incident is asked to call the St. Louis County Police Department at (636) 529-8210 or CrimeStoppers at (866) 371-8477.

