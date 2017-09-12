Man shot to death by girlfriend's ex-boyfriend

File photo. (Photo: KSDK-TV)

St. Louis Metropolitan police are investigating after a man was shot and killed Tuesday afternoon.

Police said the shooting happened on the 5300 block of Wabada Avenue at around 5 p.m. Lt. John Green said A 21-year-old man was talking to his girlfriend when the woman's ex-boyfriend drove up and shot the man in the chest.

The man was taken to the hospital by private conveyance. Police said he was in stable condition while being treated at the hospital but later died from his injuries. The girlfriend was not shot.

This was one of three shootings in north St. Louis Tuesday evening.

