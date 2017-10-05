Man shot while pumping gas at south St. Louis QuikTrip

GoogleMaps

ST. LOUIS - Police are investigating after a man was shot while pumping gas at a south St. Louis QuikTrip early Thursday morning.

A 39-year-old man told police he was pumping gas around 1:45 a.m. when two suspects exited a small silver vehicle and tried to rob him. One of the suspects fired shots at him, striking him in the arm.

The QuikTrip is located on the 2800 block of Gravois, which borders the Tower Grove East neighborhood.

The suspects fled south from the parking lot. The victim drove himself to the hospital where he’s listed in stable condition.

