Man stabbed walking downtown STL over the weekend

Ashley Cole , KSDK 1:34 PM. CDT September 25, 2017

ST. LOUIS - Police are investigating after a man was stabbed in downtown St. Louis over the weekend.

A 28-year-old man was walking around 1:55 a.m. Saturday near the intersection of Tucker Boulevard and Olive Street when a man in his 30s approached him and stabbed him in the back and arm. The suspect fled the scene.

The victim was transported to a hospital and listed in stable condition.

 

