Man struck with mallet at north St. Louis home

ST. LOUIS - An investigation is underway after a man was struck with a mallet multiple times

The victim told police he met an unknown woman earlier that night and went into an unknown residence with her where he fell asleep. The victim woke up to the woman striking him multiple times with a mallet.

He was transported to a hospital with injuries to his head and face and listed in stable condition.

