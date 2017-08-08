Man tries to lure child with $100 at St. Charles park

ST. CHARLES, MO. - Police are warning the community about an incident of stranger danger. It happened around 8:40 p.m. on Friday at DuSable Park in St. Charles.

A 12-year-old boy was playing basketball when a man approached him on the court, according to St. Charles Police Lt. Chad Fisk. The man played basketball, for a short time. The man then displayed a $100 bill and tried to lure the boy to his car. The boy immediately got on his bike, rode home and told his father about the incident.

“That 12-year-old knew right away, 'This wasn’t right, I don’t know him. Therefore, I don’t have to do what he’s asking of me,'” Fisk said.

The boy’s mother posted a warning on her Facebook page and allowed 5 On Your Side to share it. The post said, in part, “Micah told the man he didn’t want his money. The guy told him not to feel bad about accepting it because he can work it off”.

The suspect is described as a white man, about six feet tall. He has shaggy, streaky and highlighted blonde hair. He was driving an olive green, two-door vehicle, possibly an older model.

Park Rangers are increasing patrols in the area, and police are looking for any surveillance footage.

