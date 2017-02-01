Man wanted for failing to appear in court in connection with restaurant robbery

Police said Michael Putman, a 50-year-old registered sex offender, is accused of burglarizing the China King restaurant on the 10000 block of Lincoln Trail earlier this year. He is 5-foot-10 and 170 pounds. (Photo: Fairview Heights PD, Custom)

Police are looking for a man who failed to appear in court for charges connected to a restaurant robbery in Fairview Heights.

Police said Michael Putman, a 50-year-old registered sex offender, is accused of burglarizing the China King restaurant on the 10000 block of Lincoln Trail earlier this year.

Failure to appear in court charges were issued on Jan. 27 by the St. Clair County State's Attorney with a bond set at $50,000.

Police said Putman is 5-foot-10 and 170 pounds.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Fairview Heights Police Department at (618) 489-2100.

