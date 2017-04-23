Man wanted for stealing historic book arrested

COLLINSVILLE, ILL. - Collinsville police said they arrested the man wanted for stealing a historic book from the Collinsville Historical Museum.
Police said Robert LeCompte stole a special edition of Adolf Hitler's autobiography "Mein Kampf" back in February.
Surveillance video captured the suspect, and police noticed he had a devil tattoo on his back.
Officers arrested LeCompte after he returned the book.
He's facing charges for burglary and theft.
Police say that book could be worth between up to $15,000.
© 2017 KSDK-TV
