Man wanted for stealing historic book arrested

Police said Robert LeCompte stole a special edition of Adolf Hitler's autobiography "Mein Kampf" back in February. He's facing charges for burglary and theft. (Photo: Collinsville PD, Custom)

COLLINSVILLE, ILL. - Collinsville police said they arrested the man wanted for stealing a historic book from the Collinsville Historical Museum.

Police said Robert LeCompte stole a special edition of Adolf Hitler's autobiography "Mein Kampf" back in February.

Surveillance video captured the suspect, and police noticed he had a devil tattoo on his back.

Officers arrested LeCompte after he returned the book.

He's facing charges for burglary and theft.

Police say that book could be worth between up to $15,000.

© 2017 KSDK-TV