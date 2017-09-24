Man wanted in Cahokia bank robbery

(Photo: Cahokia PD, Custom)

Cahokia Police want your help finding the suspect of a Bank Robbery.

It happened Saturday at the Regions on Upper Cahokia Road. A man demanded a teller fill some envelopes with cash.

The man didn't display a gun or say he had one, but the teller obliged anyway. We're told the suspect then walked to the door and sprinted down the street.

The suspect appeared to be in his early thirties, around 170 pounds.

He also had a dark mustache and a goatee.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Cahokia Police Department at 618-337-9505.

