Man who put Madison County community on edge transferred to prison for sex offenders

A man who put a community on edge with his Facebook posts and inappropriate comments to children was transferred to an Illinois Department of Corrections facility for sex offenders.

James Lopes was arrested and charged with grooming a child in April of 2016. He found to be "sexually dangerous" by a jury earlier this year, but remained in the Madison County Jail since his arrest in April 2016.

In a dispositional hearing on July 3, Lopes was transferred to the guardianship of the Illinois Department of Corrections, a press release from the Madison County State's Attorney said. The release said Lopes was transported to the specialized facility, where he can remain indefinitely.

