Man with history of DUI arrests charged with DUI, homicide in wrong-way crash that killed 2

A man with a history of DUI arrests is facing charges for a fatal, wrong-way crash in Belleville, Illinois. (Photo: KSDK, KSDK)

BELLEVILLE, ILL. - An Illinois man with a history of DUI arrests was charged with reckless homicide and aggravated DUI in connection with a wrong-way crash that killed two people over the weekend.

Belleville Police said Kevin G. Helfrich — a 54-year-old New Athens, Illinois, resident — was heading the wrong way near Illinois Route 15 and Allsup Place. At around 1 a.m. Saturday, he hit another car and killed the driver and passenger in that vehicle.

Helfrich was air-lifted to a local hospital. He is still in the hospital but was charged with one count of aggravated DUI and two counts of reckless homicide Tuesday. His bond was set at $750,000.

This is not the first time he has been charged with driving under the influence. According to arrest reports, he was charged with driving under the influence of alcohol in New Athens in 2000, in Belleville in 2009 and in Marissa in 2015. DUI charges in those cases were dismissed.

Then, in October 2016, he was charged with DUI again. He had a pending court appearance set for that case but was involved in this weekend's crash before he could appear in court.

© 2017 KSDK-TV