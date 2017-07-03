Reward offered for info about QuikTrip shotgun robbery

Photo: Ellisville Police Department

ST. LOUIS COUNTY - Police are asking for the public’s help to identify a man who robbed a gas station early Friday morning.

Ellisville police responded to the QuikTrip on the Manchester Road just after 2 a.m. for a call of an armed robbery.

The suspect pointed a shotgun at an employee and demanded money and “malt liquor.” The employee gave the suspect an undisclosed amount of money and seven bottles of liquor.

He was wearing a black hoodie, black face mask, black shorts and black shoes.

Anyone with information should contact the Ellisville Police Department at 636-227-7777.

CrimeStoppers is now offering a reward of up to $1,000 for information that leads to an arrest in this case.

