Man, woman carjacked behind the Pageant

Photo: St. Louis Police Department

ST. LOUIS - St. Louis police are looking for five suspects after a man and woman were carjacked in the Delmar Loop Sunday night.

A 38-year-old man and 37-year-old woman were getting in their vehicle, which was in the rear parking lot of the Pageant, when the group of suspects approached them.

The man continued getting in to the driver’s side and the suspects started to remove him and punch him. The woman also exited the vehicle and was not injured.

The victim’s vehicle, a grey 2014 Nissan Pathfinder was found on July 24 unoccupied on the 1500 block of O’Fallon.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information should contact CrimeStoppers at 866-371-8477.

© 2017 KSDK-TV