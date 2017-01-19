Manager of senior housing complex killed over money dispute

Police on the scene of a fatal shooting at a senior housing facility in St. Louis. (Photo: KSDK, KSDK)

A woman was shot and killed Thursday afternoon during a dispute inside a senior housing facility.

Police said the woman — who was an assistant manager at the complex on the 1400 block of Ohio Avenue — was approached by a 79-year-old man about money that went missing over the weekend. Police said the man shot her in the chest at around 1 p.m.

She was pronounced dead when police arrived on the scene.

Police took the man into custody. Homicide detectives are investigating the case, and burglary detectives are looking into the claims of missing money.

