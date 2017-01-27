Manhunt underway in Metro East for man who has exchanged gunfire with police in the past

Police near the scene of a manhunt in the Metro East (Photo: KSDK, KSDK)

METRO EAST - Illinois State Police are searching for a man they said is known to have exchanged gunfire with police.

According to an Illinois State Police spokesperson, troopers made a traffic stop on I-70 westbound near the Stan Musial Veterans Memorial Bridge.

Officers ran his information and found there was a warrant for his arrest. When the officers were putting him in handcuffs, he was able to get away and run off.

Police said a young child was left in the car when the man ran off.

This story will be updated when more information becomes available.

