Maryland Heights man arrested for robberies

MARYLAND HEIGHTS, MO. - A Maryland Heights man is in jail, accused of three violent attacks.

Officers say the crime spree started on Sept. 10 when 47-year-old Brian Copilevitz attacked a man with a stun gun at an ATM in O'Fallon, Missouri.

Police said Copilevitz robbed a woman at an ATM in Chesterfield that same day.

Then, last Friday, Copilevitz attacked a woman in a restroom at Faust Park and tried to steal her purse, according to police. She fought back and the man ran off.

Chesterfield police arrested him a short time later.

Investigators said he confessed to all the crimes, saying he needed money for child support.

Copilevitz was charged with second-degree robbery and third-degree assault. His bond was set at $50,000.

