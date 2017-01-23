Mas arrested with 54 grams of meth in Lincoln County

Christopher Wright, 40, is facing one count of felony delivery of a controlled substance after officers found crystal meth in his waistband during a traffic stop. He is being held in Lincoln County under a $30,000, cash-only bond. (Photo: Lincoln County Sheriff's Office, Custom)

LINCOLN COUNTY, MO. - A man is facing charges after police said they found 54 grams of methamphetamine tucked into his waistband during a traffic stop earlier this month.

According to a post on the Lincoln County Sheriff's Office Facebook page, Christopher Wright — a 40-year-old Warrenton, Missouri, resident — was taken into custody Jan. 14 and was charged with felony delivery of a controlled substance.

Officers said they pulled Wright over after he ran a stop sign. After being pulled over, Wright got out of his car and began swearing at the deputy. Officer said he refused to listen, at which time they put him in handcuffs. While cuffing him, they saw a bag with several large crystals tucked into his waistband.

Officers searched his car and found small plastic bags commonly used for the distribution of narcotics. When they ran his name in the computer system, there was a warrant out for his arrest.

Wright is facing one count of felony delivery of a controlled substance and is being held in Lincoln County under a $30,000, cash-only bond.

(© 2017 KSDK)