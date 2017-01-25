Metro east man sentenced on child porn charges

Prison Cell Bars (Photo: DanHenson1, Custom)

A metro east man is facing 10 years behind bars on child pornography charges.

Richard Lee Doerr III, 29 of East Carondelet, Ill., was charged with distribution of child pornography, three counts of receipt of child pornography, and possession of prepubescent child pornography.

According to court documents, the National Center for Missing and Exploiting Children began investigating the case after a cyber tipline report from Tumblr that Doerr had uploaded approximately 34 images that appeared to be child pornography.

More images and videos were discovered on Doerr's cell phone and tablet.

Doerr faces a sentence of 120 months on each count, to run concurrently. Upon release from prison, he'll be on supervised release for five years.

This case was investigated by the FBI's Springfield Child Exploitation Task Force.

(© 2017 KSDK)