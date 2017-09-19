Metro East officials looking for man who hit construction workers

File photo (Photo: KaraGrubis, Custom)

FAIRVIEW HEIGHTS, ILL. - Police are searching for a man who purposefully 'bumped' into construction workers early Monday morning.

Around 10:30 a.m., a man attempted to drive through Old Collinsville Road in Fairview Heights, Ill. The man, 36, traveled southbound in the northbound lanes and stopped as workers motioned him to turn into a nearby parking lot to avoid the closed road.

The man ignored their requests and used his 2011 Ford Fusion to 'bump' the workers until they moved. The workers complied, and he drove through the construction zone.

Workers were able to photograph his car as he sped away. Officials identified the driver, locating and impounding his car. Police are still searching for the location of the driver.

No workers were injured during the incident.

© 2017 KSDK-TV