WILDWOOD, MO. - A maintenance truck was stolen from a Metro West fire house Tuesday night.
Investigators say a male suspect was fleeing from the Eureka Police Department after an attempted carjacking around 8 p.m. That's when the suspect entered the fire house's parking lot, abandoned a stolen vehicle and drove off in a fire district maintenance truck.
It happened at the Metro West Fire District's Firehouse #3, which is located in the 17000 block of Manchester Road in Wildwood.
Wednesday morning, the stolen maintenance truck was found by the Missouri State Highway Patrol near I-64 and Winghaven Boulevard.
A 36-year-old suspect was arrested.
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs