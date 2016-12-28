WILDWOOD, MO. - A maintenance truck was stolen from a Metro West fire house Tuesday night.

Investigators say a male suspect was fleeing from the Eureka Police Department after an attempted carjacking around 8 p.m. That's when the suspect entered the fire house's parking lot, abandoned a stolen vehicle and drove off in a fire district maintenance truck.

It happened at the Metro West Fire District's Firehouse #3, which is located in the 17000 block of Manchester Road in Wildwood.

Wednesday morning, the stolen maintenance truck was found by the Missouri State Highway Patrol near I-64 and Winghaven Boulevard.

A 36-year-old suspect was arrested.