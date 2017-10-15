MetroBus driver shot at N. STL Transit Center

ST. LOUIS – A MetroBus driver was shot in north St. Louis early Saturday morning as they were getting ready to begin their route.

According to Metro spokesperson Patti Beck, the operator was shot during a robbery, or attempted robbery, around 4:30 a.m. by the Broadway-Taylor Transit Center. Beck says the operator was standing near the bus at the transit center when the incident occurred.

The victim was treated and released from the hospital.

There is no suspect description at this time.

