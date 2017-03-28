African-Americans in Missouri killed at highest rate in country

Gun. (Photo: Custom)

More African-Americans are killed by guns in Missouri than anywhere else in the country.

The annual homicide report from The Violence Policy Center studied 2014 homicide data, the most recent year available. According to the study, Missouri's homicide rate among African-Americans was double the national rate.

According to the study, there were 250 black homicide victims in Missouri in 2014, resulting in a homicide rate of 34.98 per 100,000. The national black homicide rate in 2014 was 16.38 per 100,000, and the overall national homicide rate was 4.19 per 100,000.

“Each year this report reveals the devastating and disproportionate impact homicide, almost always involving a gun, has on black men, boys, women, and girls in America,” VPC Executive Director Josh Sugarmann said in a press release. “These deaths devastate families and traumatize whole communities. We hope our research will not only help educate the public and policymakers, but aid community leaders already working to end this grave injustice.”

If you're having trouble coping with violence or have lost a loved one to violence, 5 On Your Side wants to put you in touch with people who can help.

You can call Better Family Life at 314-367-3440 or Places for People at 314-615-2111.

