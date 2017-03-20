Miciah Lee Chamberlain, 23, was charged with one count of first-degree assault and one count of armed criminal action. He is being held on a $100,000, cash-only bond in the Lincoln County Jail. (Photo: Troy Police Department, Custom)

TROY, MO. - A man was charged Monday after police said he cut a man with a "samurai" sword after an argument in Troy, Missouri.

Police said they responded to the 100 block of Carol Drive for a report of a traumatic injury. When they arrived, they found the victim suffering a large cut on his forearm.

The victim and another witness told police Miciah Lee Chamberlain, 23, shot the victim with a pellet gun before returning with the sword. The victim told police he did not think the sword was real, so he did not try to avoid the attack.

Police said Chamberlain returned to his apartment to hide the sword. He then left his apartment and was later taken into custody.

The victim and suspect both told police the argument was over a woman at the time of the attack.

The victim was taken to the hospital for treatment.

The victim was taken to the hospital for treatment.

