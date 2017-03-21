Missouri man gets prison time for role in heroin death of Stenger's nephew

File photo. (Photo: Jeng_Niamwhan, Getty Images/iStockphoto)

ST. LOUIS (AP) - A St. Charles County man who admitted in court his role in the heroin death of the nephew of St. Louis County Executive Steve Stenger has been ordered to spend nearly 11 years in federal prison.

Twenty-six-year-old David Bollinger was sentenced Tuesday in St. Louis. He pleaded guilty last year to a felony heroin-distribution count linked to the death of Mitch Stenger.

Stenger died of a heroin overdose in St. Charles County on Dec. 3, 2014. Bollinger's attorney has said Bollinger was not a heroin dealer but that he and Mitch Stenger would supply each other.

Testimony during Tuesday's sentencing hearing suggested that prior to Stenger's death, Bollinger delivered heroin to Stenger despite knowing Stenger was suffering from significant asthma-related breathing difficulties.

