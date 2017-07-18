Missouri woman accused of defrauding $200K from law firm

US Currency (Photo: Adam Gault, Getty Images)

ST. LOUIS (AP) - A federal indictment accuses an east-central Missouri woman of embezzling more than $200,000 from a law firm where she worked as a bookkeeper and office manager.

Federal prosecutors in St. Louis say 54-year-old Robyn Smith of Mexico, Missouri was arrested Tuesday on the July 12 indictment that accuses her of mail fraud.

The indictment alleges that from 2011 to 2016, Smith stole cash fees and created false bank documents to present to the firm's managing partner to further her scheme.

The felony count is punishable by up to two decades in prison and a fine of up to $250,000.

Online court records don't show whether Smith has an attorney who can speak on her behalf.

