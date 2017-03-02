Missouri grandmother sentenced for foiled murder plot of son-in-law

File photo. (Photo: Getty ThinkStock, Custom)

KANSAS CITY, MO. (AP) - A Missouri woman who tried to hire someone to kill her former son-in-law so she could see her grandchildren more has been sentenced to four years in federal prison.

Sixty-three-year-old Teresa Owen of the Kansas City suburb of Independence was sentenced Thursday. She pleaded guilty last September to using a telephone to commit a murder-for-hire scheme.

Authorities say Owen was embroiled in a custody dispute involving her grandchildren when she reached out to two people by telephone, offering them money to kill her former son-in-law. One of the would-be hit men turned out to be an undercover police officer.

Investigators say Owen agreed to pay $700 for the killing said she wanted her former son-in-law's death to resemble an accident.

She was arrested and charged in mid-2015.

