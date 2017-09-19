Mom gets 21 years for death of son left in hot room

A spokeswoman for the St. Charles County prosecutor said Kathleen Peacock, 24, was sentenced Tuesday for child abuse/neglect and manufacturing methamphetamine. (Photo: KSDK, KSDK)

ST. CHARLES COUNTY - A 24-year-old woman was sentenced to 21 years in prison Tuesday for her role in the death of her 2-year-old son, who was left in a hot room for 38 hours in December of 2015.

A spokeswoman for the St. Charles County prosecutor said Kathleen Peacock, 24, was sentenced Tuesday for child abuse/neglect and manufacturing methamphetamine.

Police said Braydon Barnes, 2, was shut in his room by his parents, Kathleen Peacock and Lucas Barnes, on a Sunday. He was left with no food and a space heater fully turned up.

When Peacock went to finally check on the child, Sunday morning, she found him dead.

The couple admitted to using meth the week before this happened and to making meth in their home. Police found meth-making materials in a trash can outside of the residence.

The AP reported that Lucas Barnes pleaded guilty to the same charges. He will be sentenced later this month.

© 2017 KSDK-TV