Mom in custody after toddler overdoses on meth and Fentanyl

Photo: Billie Cottle

MADISON CO., ILL. - A Granite City, Illinois woman is facing multiple charges after her toddler was found unresponsive with signs of a narcotic overdose.

Billie J. Cottle’s 17-month-old son was rushed to a nearby hospital Monday night. Medics on the scene notified the sheriff’s office they believed the child was suffering from a narcotic related overdose.

Cottle, 25, was actively wanted for unlawful possession of a controlled substance out of St. Louis County at the time of the call and was taken into custody on that warrant. Authorities recovered drug paraphernalia from the scene.

Toxicological examination revealed the child had Methamphetamine and Fentanyl in his system. The toddler has been medically cleared and will be released from the hospital sometime Wednesday.

The Illinois Department of Children and Family Services is involved in the investigation and coordinating placement of the child.

Cottle remains in custody at the Madison County Jail with a bond set at $250,000.

© 2017 KSDK-TV