Mother of teen found dead in rolled-up carpet searching for answers

16-year-old Maleah Talton was found dead in north St. Louis County last November. (Photo: Family courtesy)

FERGUSON, MO. - Nearly one year since her teenage daughter was found shot to death and wrapped up in a rug on a north St. Louis County trail, a local mother is desperate for answers.

Police said 16-year-old Maleah Talton, a McCluer North sophomore, was left for dead on the Ted Jones Trail near her home last November. No arrests have been made in the case.

Twenty-three-year-old Evander Thompson was named as a suspect in the case. He is not facing any criminal charges, but police have been searching for him for nearly a year.

23-year-old Evander Thompson is a suspect in the death of 16-year-old Maleah Talton. (Photo: Ferguson PD)

Talon's mother said the person of interest was Talton's boyfriend. No arrests have been made in the case.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Ferguson Police Department at (314) 522-3100.

