Mt. Vernon 18-year-old charged with murder

An 18-year-old Mount Vernon man was arrested and charged with murder Tuesday.

According to a post on the Mount Vernon Police Department Facebook page, Lekedrieon Russell was taken into custody by the U.S. Marshall's Service in connection with the shooting death of DeAndray Jackson.

Russell was charged with first-degree murder, and was being held on $3-million bond at the time of this writing. Police said he will be transported back to Jefferson County.

