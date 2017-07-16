Multiple cars and businesses damaged by BB gun vandalism

(Photo: Hartford Coffee Company, Custom)

ST. LOUIS - St. Louis Police are searching for a person who is responsible for damaging two businesses and about five cars and with a BB gun Saturday night.

Police confirm reports of car windows smashed as a result of a pellet from a BB gun in the 4100 block of Juniata St., 4000 block of McDonald Ave and on the corner of Hartford and Roger place.

The Hartford Coffee Company had two windows and a door damaged, while workers were still in the building around 11:00 p.m. on Saturday, according to the owner Brian Shearrer.

"Of course we're unhappy this happened but we're glad no one was hurt here,” Shearrer said. “Whoever got themselves a new BB gun seems to be on a real kick.”

He says there’s been a lot of chatter about what happened last night, stating he heard someone was in the car when their window was shot out.

Shearrer said the damage to his windows and door will cost more than $2,000 to fix.

Mr. X Pizza, another business about ten miles away from the coffee shop, also had a door that was damaged from a BB gun. One of the workers said he believes it was a random act and that his business was not a target. The door will be fixed tomorrow, the worker said.

A witness told police the night of the shootings, a man in a black sedan was seen driving down the street shooting a BB gun outside of the window.

Police are still looking for the person responsible.

