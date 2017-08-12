Mysterious arson destroys mother's transportation, and more

(Photo: KSDK)

ST. LOUIS COUNTY - Arson and a mystery: Investigators are trying to determine who would torch an SUV in the driveway of a St. Louis County home.

"I heard a boom," remembered Courtney Hutsell. She said the explosion outside her home in the early hours of August 1 woke her up. When she went outside, flames had engulfed her new 2017 Dodge Journey.

"Something I worked so hard for is gone," she remembered thinking. "Burning in front of my face and I'm like, 'Why?'"

The fire happened in the 10,000 block of McCartney Lane in north St. Louis County. The SUV was a total loss.

"I was proud of my truck," said the single mother of two. "I worked hard for it."

In addition to her transportation to and from work, Hutsell said the fire claimed a pair of specialized glasses her youngest son depends on to see.

Hutsell says she has no idea who would want to burn her car. A neighbor's security camera appears to have caught the crime, and according to a Riverview Police Department report, investigators are reviewing the video.

The fire also damaged Hutsell's home and her neighbors, but no one was injured.

"They were heartless," said Hutsell. "They did this while my kids were in my house."

She and her sons are now staying with a relative while police investigate. "I'm just scared to go home."

Not only can she not get to work right now, but Hutsell says after insurance she'll still owe a $1,000 on the SUV and she wants to replace her son's glasses.

Friends have set up a GoFundMe account, hoping to help raise funds for her expenses.

