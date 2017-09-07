Neighbors raising money for refugee family attacked in Tower Grove South

Abrianna Gibson, 22, is facing charges after police say she attacked a woman in broad daylight with a metal pole. (Photo: Custom)

ST. LOUIS - Neighbors of a refugee family that lives in Tower Grove South is rallying around them after they were brutally attacked on Labor Day. The entire attack was streamed live on Facebook.

The family was attacked around 1:30 p.m. Monday in the 3700 block of Bamberger by seven suspects, ranging in age from 11 to 22.

One victim, a 27-year-old woman was unresponsive when officers arrived, and was taken to the hospital where she's now listed in stable condition. The three other victims refused medical attention.

A YouCaring site has been set up by neighbors to raise money for the family. So far, it's raised over $1,700 of its $10,000 goal.

"We want to do more for them, which is why we started the fundraiser. There will be lost days of work, lost income, and significant medical expenses. Because of their Refugee, the family is more vulnerable than most. We want them to know they are welcome and wanted on our street and in our city," said neighbor Ruthie Vincill.

"Tower Grove South is better than this," said Alderwoman Megan-Ellyia Green in a post on Facebook. "Immigrants and Refugees are what make us great. Proud of our community's response."

So far, three suspects in the attack have been taken into custody.

Abrianna Gibson, 22, has been charged with third-degree assault. Charging documents say she could be seen in the Facebook Live video hitting a victim in the head and back with a metal pole, as well as kicking and punching them.

Two juveniles, 14 and 15-year-old girls, were also taken into custody.

An investigation is ongoing.

