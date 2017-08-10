Ant-covered newborn baby found in bushes at apartment complex

Deputies at the scene of an apartment compelx where a newborn baby was reportedly found in the bushes.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - A newborn baby girl is receiving medical attention after being found alone and covered in ants at an apartment complex in Houston, Texas.

According to the Harris County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to The Bridges of Cypress Creek apartment complex on Red Oak Drive early Thursday morning.

A man who lives in the complex told deputies around 5 a.m., he heard a baby girl crying and at first thought it was a toy.

When the man realized the baby was alive, he took the child home and called police. Deputies say the newborn was less than an hour old.

KHOU 11, KSDK's sister station in Houston, spoke to the man who discovered the infant and saved her life.

Albert Peterson was headed to work like any other day. “I heard some crying and wining and crying, and I kept walking until I got closer to the noise, and then I looked at the ground and there was a baby down there,” said Peterson.

“She had the mucus and the blood and umbilical cord and everything,” he said. “That’s just sad, for a human being to do another human being like that."

Calvin Johnson, a father of two newborns also lives in the complex. He says he can’t imagine how someone could abandon a helpless infant.

“That life is not something you can take for granted, it’s making me tear up right now, that is really sick,” said Johnson.

Investigators say there was a trail of blood that led them to the mother's apartment, where they found her and a man. Authorities aren’t sure if he’s the newborn's father.

“Without this neighbor, we’d be looking at a whole different scene, probably a homicide,” said Deputy Thomas Gilliland.

Investigators believe the 21-year-old mother delivered the baby inside the apartment. The woman did admit to authorities she left the baby alone outside.

The woman was taken to a nearby hospital, to be checked out. She could be facing charges of abandoning a child.

The baby girl is in the NICU at Texas Children's Hospital in The Woodlands and according to deputies, she is in good condition.

Deputies have not yet released the name of the child's mother.

