Non-custodial father charged after taking son

Police said Anthony X. Irving III was armed with a gun when he took his own 2-year-old son. (Photo: St. Charles Police Department, Custom)

A man is facing charges after police said he took his 2-year-old son without permission in St. Charles Tuesday morning.

Anthony X. Irvin III was charged with domestic assault, unlawful use of a weapon and two counts of endangering the welfare of a child Tuesday evening, just hours after police said he kidnapped his own son.

According to a press release from the St. Charles County Police Department, police were called to the 2500 block of Chesstal Street for a domestic-related kidnapping at around 5:20 Tuesday morning. When they arrived, the mother of the boy told police Irvin contacted her and asked if he could see the boy.

She agreed, and while he was visiting, Irvin asked if he could take the boy with him. The boy's mother said no, but Irvin — who does not have legal custody of the boy — pulled out a gun and said he was taking the child.

Irvin drove off with the child in the car. He and the boy were later located at the child's grandmother's house in St. Louis.

Irvin was taken into custody and was charged a few hours later. He was charged with first- and second-degree counts of child endangerment, third-degree domestic assault and unlawful use of a weapon.

