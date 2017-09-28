Normandy police searching for armed robber

Photo: Treveon Martin

NORMANDY, MO. - Normandy police are looking for a 24-year-old man who robbed a grocery store in north county on Sept. 23.

Police responded to the Fouta African Grocery store on the 7200 block of Natural Bridge around 7 p.m. for an armed robbery and shooting.

As the store was preparing to close, two armed men entered the store and held two employees at gunpoint and demanded money. During the incident, a customer walked into the store and a brief struggle ensued. One of the two employees tried to flee the store and was shot in the back.

One of the suspects was taken into custody, but police are looking for the second suspect who has been identified as Treveon Martin. He’s considered to be armed and extremely dangerous to the public.

Anyone with information on Martin’s whereabouts should contact 911 immediately.

