O'Fallon, Ill. man charged with child sex crimes

Alexandra Martellaro, KSDK 2:39 PM. CDT September 26, 2017

O'FALLON, ILL. - An O'Fallon, Ill., man is now facing charges for sexually assaulting two children.

Rick A. Bicknell, 60, has been charged with four counts of criminal sexual assault of a family member less than 18 years of age.

Police say Bicknell abused two juveniles continuously between 2014 and July 2017.

He's being held at the St. Clair County Jail on a $100,000 bond.

