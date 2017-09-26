O'Fallon, Ill. man charged with child sex crimes

Rick Bicknell is facing charges for sexually assaulting two juveniles. (Photo: Custom)

O'FALLON, ILL. - An O'Fallon, Ill., man is now facing charges for sexually assaulting two children.

Rick A. Bicknell, 60, has been charged with four counts of criminal sexual assault of a family member less than 18 years of age.

Police say Bicknell abused two juveniles continuously between 2014 and July 2017.

He's being held at the St. Clair County Jail on a $100,000 bond.

© 2017 KSDK-TV