O'Fallon, Mo. police search for robbery suspect

O'FALLON, MO. - Police in O'Fallon, Mo., are searching for an armed robbery suspect after his vehicle was found abandoned on the side of the road.

The suspect, who has not been identified, is described as a white male, 6 feet tall, 165 pounds. He was last seen wearing black shorts over black leggings or tights. He was not wearing a shirt and had tattoo sleeves on both arms. He has a beard and longer hair.

The suspect's vehicle was abandoned in the area of Highway 79 and Pear/Salt River on the north side of O'Fallon.

He is considered armed and dangerous. Anyone with information is asked to call 911.

