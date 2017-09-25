Off-duty officer walks on burglar in his home

Sallie Bradford, 30, was charged with first-degree assault, armed criminal action, first-degree burglary, stealing a firearm and resisting arrest. (Photo: St. Louis Metro PD, Custom)

ST. LOUIS - A man is facing charges after police said he broke into an off-duty officer's home this weekend.

The man, 30-year-old Sallie Bradford, was holding the officer's police uniform belt and gun when the officer walked into his own home. According to charging documents, the man then used the officer's gun to shoot at the officer.

The officer fired back with a personal sidearm, and Bradford fled.

The officer reported the suspect's car and police said they chased Bradford until he eventually crashed.

Police said Bradford had a department-issued 9 mm round in his pocket when he was arrested.

He was charged with first-degree assault, armed criminal action, first-degree burglary, stealing a firearm and resisting arrest.

