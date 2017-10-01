Officer injured in crash while responding to shooting call in Webster Groves

Webster Groves Police near the scene of a Sunday afternoon shooting. (Photo: Clancy, Samuel, KSDK)

WEBSTER GROVES, MO. - The victim of a shooting and an officer responding to the shooting were hospitalized Sunday afternoon in Webster Groves.

A press release from the Webster Groves Police Department said it received a call for a shooting at about 1 p.m. Sunday. When they arrived on the 100 block of Almentor Avenue, where they found one person shot.

The press release said there is a person of interest in custody in this case.

While responding to the call, two police department vehicles were involved in a crash. One officer was taken to the hospital.

The shooting victim and the officer were listed in stable condition.

© 2017 KSDK-TV