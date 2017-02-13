Officer not shot, injures hand during foot pursuit in north St. Louis

Police near the scene of North 14th Street and Blair Avenue where an officer was shot in the hand and injured Monday evening. (Photo: KSDK, KSDK)

One officer suffered a hand injury after an incident that ended near Crown Candy in north St. Louis Monday afternoon.

Police Chief Sam Dotson said the officer injured his hand while pursuing four people believed to be involved in a shooting in Northwoods in St. Louis County.

A St. Louis Metropolitan Police spokeswoman originally said the officer was shot in the hand, but, in a press conference, Dotson said doctors determined it to be a serious hand injury but not a gunshot wound.

Dotson said officers were given the description of a car involved in the incident. When officers attempted to pull over a car matching the description, the car fled. After running over spike strips and crashing, four people got out of the car and ran off.

During the chase, the 29-year-old officer fell, heard a noise and injured his hand. The officer believed he had been shot and was rushed to the hospital for treatment.

Dotson said four people were taken into custody in connection with the incident. Two men and two juveniles — a male and a female — were taken into custody. Dotson said they sound an assault rifle, two handguns and a ski mask in the car.

Dotson said the officer, who is a 6-year-veteran, is expected to be treated and released from hospital tonight.

